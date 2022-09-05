bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. bAlpha has a market cap of $126,659.18 and $212.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $7.04 or 0.00035631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,748.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132173 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022281 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

Buying and Selling bAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

