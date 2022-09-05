Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,415,801 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,415,801 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hess were worth $16,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $120.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.61. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

