Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.40.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$71.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$70.67 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.19.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.