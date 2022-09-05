Bankroll Vault Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,335.00 (VLT)

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00280582 BTC.

SORA (XOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

