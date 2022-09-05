BankSocial (BSL) Price Up 55.9% This Week

BankSocial (BSL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, BankSocial has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. BankSocial has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $10,791.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BankSocial coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BankSocial

BSL is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. $BSOCIAL crypto is built on the Ethereum Smart Contract blockchain, which means everything is verifiable. The smart contract continues to accumulate the percentage of the redistribution, and eventually, the interest from loans made will be redistributed back to all holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BankSocial should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BankSocial using one of the exchanges listed above.

