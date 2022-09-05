Bao Finance (BAO) Market Cap Reaches $3.99 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $30,482.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00030985 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00041401 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

