Barclays Increases Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Price Target to $21.00

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MPNGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meituan from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Meituan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Meituan alerts:

Meituan Price Performance

MPNGF stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. Meituan has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

About Meituan

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.