Barclays Lowers Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target to 93.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from 95.00 to 93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danske Bank A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.
Danske Bank A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
