Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Barclays Stock Up 1.4 %

BCS stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $12.20.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

