Barclays Raises Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target to €277.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €242.00 ($246.94) to €233.00 ($237.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 229.40.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDF opened at 192.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 187.70 and a 200 day moving average of 196.74. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of 172.60 and a 52-week high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.