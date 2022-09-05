Barclays Raises Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 104

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $3.93 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

