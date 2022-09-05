Barclays Trims SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Target Price to $11.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SCWX opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $118,249.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 60.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

