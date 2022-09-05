Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.42) to GBX 834 ($10.08) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $741.33.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

