Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches Market Cap of $469,437.20

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004960 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $469,437.20 and approximately $13,997.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,688.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00036219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00132321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022349 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

