Basic Attention Token Market Cap Reaches $508.28 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $508.28 million and approximately $26.52 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,344,316 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

