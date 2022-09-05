Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $92,556.71

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $92,556.71 and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002001 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00161789 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008802 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000184 BTC.
About Beacon
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
