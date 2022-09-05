Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $92,556.71

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $92,556.71 and approximately $2,415.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00161789 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.