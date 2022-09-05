Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Tops $20.35 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Beam has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $20.35 million and $1.34 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00056018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,106,200 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

