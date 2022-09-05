Bean Cash Price Tops $0.0002 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $878,669.26 and $87.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 72% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Bean Cash Profile
Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,936,409,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
