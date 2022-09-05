Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

