Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0547 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $162.58 million and $1.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

