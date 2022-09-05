Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.18) to GBX 3,230 ($39.03) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.34) to GBX 3,289 ($39.74) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,463.00.

Bellway Price Performance

BLWYF stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. Bellway has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

