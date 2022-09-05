Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

BNFT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Benefitfocus from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $227.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

