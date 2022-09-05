Berry (BERRY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $766,545.00

Berry (BERRY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Berry coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $766,545.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022270 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

