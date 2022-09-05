Bezoge Earth Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (BEZOGE)

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Bezoge Earth has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezoge Earth has a market capitalization of $46.20 million and $171,362.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezoge Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031174 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041273 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00081790 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002523 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bezoge Earth Profile

Bezoge Earth (CRYPTO:BEZOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge. The official website for Bezoge Earth is bezoge.com.

Buying and Selling Bezoge Earth

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

