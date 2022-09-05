BiFi (BIFI) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $151,776.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BiFi has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00094610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00257841 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019574 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002607 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

