Bifrost (BFC) Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $53.33 million and $788,115.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,403,812 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio.

Buying and Selling Bifrost (BFC)

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

