Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $125,609.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 47,790,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

