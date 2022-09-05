Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $44.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.14.
BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bilibili Trading Down 4.9 %
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
Featured Stories
