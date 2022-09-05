Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $44.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.14.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 560,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

