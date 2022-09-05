Binamon Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $1.88 million and $100,646.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

