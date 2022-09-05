BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $130.91 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $264.83 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $130.91 or 0.00662860 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000287 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00176376 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

