Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Bio-Techne worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,829,000 after acquiring an additional 89,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $330.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.85. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

