bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

bioMérieux Price Performance

BMXMF opened at $91.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.65. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $84.79 and a twelve month high of $148.50.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

About bioMérieux

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.