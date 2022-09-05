bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
BMXMF opened at $91.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.65. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $84.79 and a twelve month high of $148.50.
