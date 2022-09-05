Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0417 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $979,505.79 and approximately $231.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015861 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.