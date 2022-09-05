Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

