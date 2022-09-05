Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 441 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

LHX stock opened at $227.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.62. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.