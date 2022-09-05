Bistroo Price Tops $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Bistroo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bistroo has a total market cap of $788,022.15 and approximately $45,889.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bistroo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00834128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015625 BTC.
About Bistroo
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Bistroo Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bistroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bistroo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.