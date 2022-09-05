Biswap Market Capitalization Hits $85.62 Million (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $85.62 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Biswap

Biswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org.

Biswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.Telegram | MediumDocs”

