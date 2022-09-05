BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0007

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $408,243.63 and approximately $2,898.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,722.66 or 1.00175490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00064505 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024572 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.