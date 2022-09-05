BitBall One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,322.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $449,531.38 and approximately $3,322.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.92 or 0.99940727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00063341 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024997 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

