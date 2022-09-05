BitBlocks Finance Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BBKFI)

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. BitBlocks Finance has a total market cap of $11,274.89 and $2.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBlocks Finance has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015316 BTC.
About BitBlocks Finance
BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,861,785 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,760 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI.
