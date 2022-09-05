BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Cap of $140,985.83

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $140,985.83 and approximately $25.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,756.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00134774 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022271 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.