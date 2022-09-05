BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $140,989.15

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $140,989.15 and approximately $25.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,748.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00132173 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022281 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

