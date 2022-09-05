bitCNY Market Capitalization Hits $4.12 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

