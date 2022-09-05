BitCoal Price Tops $0.0014 (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $6,233.47 and $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00793593 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCoal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

