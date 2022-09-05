Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a market capitalization of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Asset coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Asset alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00303961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001204 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

Bitcoin Asset is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.