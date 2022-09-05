Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.07 million and $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.