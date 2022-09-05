Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $378.63 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $19,779.57 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $378.63 billion and $31.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00634169 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00270807 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017000 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005993 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,142,625 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
