Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $121,098.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00211339 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

