Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $322,064.00

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $32.15 million and approximately $322,064.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.