Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $21.92 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $383.83 million and $6.15 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $21.92 or 0.00111315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00317292 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00080445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.